Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 107.9% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $246.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $256.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

