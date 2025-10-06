Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,584,215. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:META opened at $710.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $753.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

