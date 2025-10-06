Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 13.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29. 2,474,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 703% from the average session volume of 308,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 45.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

