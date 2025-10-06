Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Here’s Why

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) was down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 2,474,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 308,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 13.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 45.60 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$232.77 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

