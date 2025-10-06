Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 2,474,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 308,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 45.60.

About Midnight Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.