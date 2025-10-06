Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:AFG opened at $148.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

