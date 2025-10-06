Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,999 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 75.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE ONTO opened at $144.10 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

