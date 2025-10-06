Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $957.17 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $987.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,017.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

