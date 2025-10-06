Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 480,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 152,668 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

