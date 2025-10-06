Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.29.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $193.31 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

