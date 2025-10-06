Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 922.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

