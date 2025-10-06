Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.30 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $239.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.69. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $261.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

