Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,481 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $4,315,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,687 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $92.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.