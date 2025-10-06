Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 54.4% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Roblox by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after purchasing an additional 271,910 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,386,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research set a $116.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.72.

Roblox stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

