Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 694.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Twilio by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10,890.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,459 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of TWLO opened at $102.84 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 857.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $2,408,840. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

