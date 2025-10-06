Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 22.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 25.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.88.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $200.33 on Monday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

