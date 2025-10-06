Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $173,493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000.

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,442,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,572,109.

CRWV stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRWV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research set a $165.00 price target on CoreWeave and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

