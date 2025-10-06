Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,547 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of APA worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,543 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $22,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,961 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $17,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

