Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,359 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

