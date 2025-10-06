Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 70,043 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,043 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.54 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.