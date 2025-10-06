Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,371,687 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,371,687 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after buying an additional 5,485,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yum China by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,119,000 after acquiring an additional 171,643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4,967.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $14,681,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.