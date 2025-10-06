Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 47,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,813.7% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 317.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,468,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,834,000 after buying an additional 1,116,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,214,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,355,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,663,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,771,000 after buying an additional 569,707 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

