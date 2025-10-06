Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,531 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after acquiring an additional 576,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after purchasing an additional 482,814 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,816,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,013,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.55 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $129.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

