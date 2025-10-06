Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $196.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average of $179.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

