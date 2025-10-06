Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $4.44 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total value of $12,794,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,498,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,708,652,202.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,971,893 shares of company stock worth $694,502,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $187.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

