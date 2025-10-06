Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Head to Head Analysis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chewy and Montague International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 20 2 2.89 Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $45.84, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than Montague International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $11.86 billion 1.31 $392.74 million $0.35 107.30 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chewy and Montague International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

Volatility & Risk

Chewy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 1.22% 50.45% 5.19% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chewy beats Montague International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

