MSP Recovery (MSPR) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MSP Recovery to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery’s rivals have a beta of 1.98, indicating that their average stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -4,375.62% -326.80% -61.32% MSP Recovery Competitors -319.54% -81.32% -22.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MSP Recovery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00 MSP Recovery Competitors 340 806 1927 29 2.53

As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 18.54%. Given MSP Recovery’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSP Recovery has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $18.25 million -$360.50 million -0.01 MSP Recovery Competitors $429.22 million -$61.23 million 1.53

MSP Recovery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MSP Recovery rivals beat MSP Recovery on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

