N-able, Inc. $NABL Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) by 1,410.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in N-able were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 1,030.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in N-able by 241.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 332.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NABL opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 395.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $8.75 target price (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of N-able from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.31.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

