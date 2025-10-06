NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) & Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS) Critical Analysis

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) and Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and Gainsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NMI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 55.57% 16.51% 11.02% Gainsco N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NMI and Gainsco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $650.97 million 4.38 $360.11 million $4.71 7.80 Gainsco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Gainsco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NMI and Gainsco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 3 4 0 2.57 Gainsco 0 0 0 0 0.00

NMI presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given NMI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Gainsco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Gainsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats Gainsco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Gainsco

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.