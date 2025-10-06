North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,798,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,477,287. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

