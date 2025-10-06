NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $13,995,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,083,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,264,836,511.83. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,971,893 shares of company stock worth $694,502,352. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

