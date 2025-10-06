NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in NVR by 217,591.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in NVR by 9,358.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 5,411.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,178.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8,086.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,548.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

