NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Up 1.3%

NVR stock opened at $8,178.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8,086.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,548.55. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

