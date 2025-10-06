Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Stock Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,730 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4,393.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.87.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

