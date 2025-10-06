Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $44.86 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6,237.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 336,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 331,129 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

