OFG Bancorp $OFG Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.