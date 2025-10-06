Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Financial Comparison

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 8.67% 33.62% 5.61% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and Pop Culture Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $15.69 billion 0.96 $1.48 billion $6.97 11.13 Pop Culture Group $65.19 million 0.05 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omnicom Group and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Pop Culture Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus price target of $96.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Omnicom Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Risk and Volatility

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Pop Culture Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

