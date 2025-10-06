Oriental Harbor Investment Fund Has $490.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 322.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,764,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110,605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 30.4% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $490,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,526 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $246.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

