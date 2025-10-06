Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

