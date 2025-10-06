Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

PKG stock opened at $214.75 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

