Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

