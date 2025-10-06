Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 229.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 161.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 6.58. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

