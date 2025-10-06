Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 40.9% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,513.99. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.30 and a quick ratio of 22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

