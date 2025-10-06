Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

