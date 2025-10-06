Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

