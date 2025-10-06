Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Barings Bdc, Inc. $BBDC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Barings Bdc were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Barings Bdc by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Bdc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Barings Bdc Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.