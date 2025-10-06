Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $222,000 in PTC Inc. $PTC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

PTC stock opened at $203.00 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

