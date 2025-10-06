Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $226,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 66.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 65.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,208 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.