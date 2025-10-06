Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $252,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $452.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.55 and its 200 day moving average is $500.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

