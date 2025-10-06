Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.